ELKHART — Premier Arts presents "The SpongeBob Musical" this weekend, May 6 to 8, at The Lerner Theatre, 410 S. Main St.
Based on the cartoon “SpongeBob Squarepants,” the musical features original songs by Steven Tyler and Joe Perry of Aerosmith, Sara Bareilles, The Flaming Lips, Lady A, Cydni Lauper, John Legend, Panic! At the Disco, Plain White T’s, They Might Be Giants and T.I. and songs by David Bowie.
