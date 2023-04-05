ELKHART — Word of Life Fellowship Church will host special services during Holy Week.
The first service will be at 6:30 p.m. on Maundy Thursday where communion will be served. The Good Friday service is at 2:30 p.m. and the regular Resurrection service on Sunday is at 11 a.m.
