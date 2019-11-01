South Side Inc. launches annual coat drive

ELKHART — Youth and family development organization South Side Inc. is seeking lightly used and new coats to help families in need this winter. Also being accepted are gently used and new hats, mittens, gloves and scarves.
Coats will be cleaned and given away at the Friends and Family Feast annual holiday dinner at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, at the Roosevelt Center, 215 E. Indiana Ave., Elkhart.
The dinner and coat giveaway are open to the public.
“Giving from your closet is the same as giving from your heart,” South Side executive director Rochali Newbill said. “This is a chance to help others by sharing something you might not need anymore but can change someone else’s circumstances.”
South Side Inc. will be collecting coats through Friday, Nov. 8, at Elkhart Police Department, Elkhart Fire Department Central Station, Elkhart City Hall, Kem Krest, Community Foundation of Elkhart County, Kingdom Impact Church, Agape Missionary Baptist Church, LaCasa Inc., Gurley Leep Honda, Forest River Corporate, River Life Community Church, New Vision of Life Church, Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church, St. James A.M.E. Church and Stephenson’s of Elkhart.
Donations to help with the coat drive or dinner may be made by contacting Rick Newbill at 574-333-1290. Donations also may be made online on Facebook or at www.southsideinc.org.
Sponsors of the program include United Way, Community Foundation of Elkhart County, Greater Elkhart Chamber of Commerce, Interdenominational Minister’s Alliance, Chase Bank, His Image, Executive Cleaners and Waste Away Group.
