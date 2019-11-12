South Side hosts annual holiday dinner

ELKHART — A South Side tradition, this year’s Friends and Family Feast Annual Holiday Dinner will be held Saturday.
South Side Inc., in partnership with the Interdenominational Ministers Alliance, is hosting the dinner and coat giveaway that will be held at 11 a.m. at the Historic Roosevelt Center. The dinner and coat giveaway is open to the public.
“The Holiday Dinner is a great way for all of Elkhart to come together and celebrate the start of this special season,” said South Side Secretary Debra Barrett. “It’s always a lot of fun, the food is good and you never know who will show up.”
South Side Inc. has been collecting coats from individuals, churches and organizations. The coats will be cleaned and given away at the dinner. Coats were collected by the Elkhart Police Department, Elkhart Fire Department, Kem Krest, Community Foundation of Elkhart County, Greater Elkhart Chamber of Commerce, Kingdom Impact Church, Agape Missionary Baptist Church, LaCasa, Gurley Leep Honda, Forest River Corporate, River of Life Community Church, New Vision of Life Church, Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church, St. James A.M.E. Church and Stephenson’s of Elkhart.
This event is presented and sponsored by United Way, Community Foundation of Elkhart County, Greater Elkhart Chamber of Commerce, Chase Bank, His Image, Executive Cleaners and Waste Away Group.
Big Lots, Elkhart County Convention and Visitors Bureau, Community Foundation of Elkhart County and individual donors have also contributed items for the giveaway.
Anyone wishing to help monetarily with the dinner or coat giveaway, may contact Rick Newbill at 574-333-1290, or may donate on Facebook or online at www.southsideinc.org.
