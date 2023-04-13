ELKHART — The South Bend Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. will present a discussion on vaping and synthetic drugs and the effect on youth and the community.
Youth vaping is at epidemic levels in the community and the country, according to organizers. In 2021, e-cigarettes remained the most used tobacco product among Hoosier youth with nearly 1 in 5 high school students in Indiana reporting use of e-cigarettes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.