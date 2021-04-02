Most come in plastic, brass, nylon or stainless steel or combinations thereof. They often include screens to filter unwanted objects that might clog the flow of fluids. Often the color of these objects may help identify the characteristics of this important part of farm life. I am writing, of course, about the nozzles on your sprayer.
Nozzles are one of the least expensive parts on a farm, yet they can have a huge impact on your bottom line. Select the wrong nozzle, operate at too high of pressure, or fail to replace it when worn, and the results can be devastating. Poor weed or insect control are not the only possible bad outcomes. A fine mist with a stronger than hoped for wind can move tiny droplets off target and ruin a neighboring crop or someone’s garden.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.