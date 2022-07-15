‘Something Rotten’ comes to The Lerner

Premier Arts presents "Something Rotten" at The Lerner Theatre at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, July 15 and 16, and 3 p.m. Sunday, July 17. From left are Brian Scully, Ashlea Harrington and Sean Leyes.

 Photo provided/Premier Arts

ELKHART — Premier Arts brings “Something Rotten” to The Lerner Theatre stage Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

The musical farce is hailed by Time Out New York as “the funniest musical comedy in at least 400 years.”

