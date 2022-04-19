We have all heard it repeatedly. Research has shown that early planting time, both for corn and soybeans, can lead to higher yields by the end of the season. That’s a fact that I think gets taken out of context. That research is true if you hold all other factors equal. Things like cold and wet conditions probably have a greater impact on the health and yield of the crops than a date on the calendar.
I learned that lesson early. Dad always said that soil conditions, not the day on the calendar, are what should drive planting. I remember him pointing out one fella in the down the road who always was first to plant. That field was almost always the worst looking field in the neighborhood.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.