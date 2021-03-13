The impact of our busy lifestyles often shows up in our eating habits. According to the USDA, we spend more of our food dollars on food away from home which is typically higher in fat, sodium and sugar. Using a slow cooker is an easy way to whip up delicious meals at home with little effort while saving money and meeting your nutritional needs. Just toss your ingredients in the pot, turn it on, head out, come home, and dinner is ready.
Slow cookers are energy efficient year-round and use less energy than an oven. Walk in to the aroma of a thick hearty soup on a cold day or fresh garden vegetables and herbs that add extra flavor and nutrition in the summer. The beauty of slow cookers is that their long, low-temperature cooking helps tenderize thick cuts of meat and allows the ingredients to blend and flavors to build. You can prepare a variety of foods in a slow cooker, such as casseroles, dips, desserts, soups and stews.
