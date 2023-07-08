Many doctors recommend diverse measures to help both adults and children get the proper amount of sleep. In most cases, doctors will state that if you follow these approaches, then you are guaranteed to achieve a successful night’s sleep.
When considering sleep, we must look both internally and externally. What factors are contributing in a positive and negative way? Many of these factors include maintaining a regular sleep schedule, avoiding caffeine before bed, making the bedroom a comfortable space to sleep, establishing a pre and post sleep routine, not napping too close to your bedtime, eating and drinking nutritious foods and exercising regularly.
