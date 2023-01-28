Sleep is a large part of our lives. The average human spends about 1one-third of their life sleeping. It plays a vital role in our overall physical and mental health. It can affect how we react, learn, and work. For children, it can affect their growth and development. Sleep can have a major impact on our immune system as well. There are different stages of sleep that our bodies need to go through so we feel awake and refreshed through the day.
When one is sleeping, they enter both non-REM sleep and REM sleep. During the non-REM sleeping stage, your blood pressure and heart rate will begin to fall. In this stage, your heart isn’t working as hard as if you were awake. During REM sleep or when you are beginning to wake up, your sympathetic system is activated and your heart rate/blood pressure will begin to rise. Some individuals who find themselves waking up a lot or wake up suddenly have a higher risk of heart disease, stroke, and high blood pressure.
