Williamina Frederick (Amber Pauls, left) and Annie Cannon (Stephanie Yoder, right) explain the job of a “computer” in the Harvard astronomy department to Henrietta Leavitt (Michelle Oyer, center) in the historical play “Silent Sky.”
Henrietta Leavitt (Michelle Oyer, left) and her sister Margaret (Kelsey Crump) share in a heated discussion in the historical play "Silent Sky" opening Oct. 2 at the Bristol Opera House and via live stream.
Henrietta Leavitt (Michelle Oyer) studies an astronomical photographic plate in the historical play “Silent Sky.”
BRISTOL — “Silent Sky,” by Lauren Gunderson, opens Oct. 2 for a two-weekend run at the Bristol Opera House, as well as streaming Oct. 2-3.
The play is based on the life of Henrietta Leavitt, whose work at the turn of the 20th century paved the way for discoveries by Edwin Hubble and others. The play is directed by Demarée Dufour-Noneman, assisted by Stacey Nickel.
