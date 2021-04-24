GOSHEN — Even in the digital world, shredding important documents is one of the best ways to protect against identity theft.
On Saturday, May 1, from 9 a.m. to noon, Goshen Retreat Women’s Health Center will host a community paper shredding event in the Goshen Center for Cancer Care parking lot. Integra Certified Document Destruction Services will be on-site to help dispose of any unwanted documents.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.