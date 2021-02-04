Shipshewana’s Lights of Joy donated to proceeds to seven nonprofit organizations represented by, from left, Mark Cockroft (Boomerang Backpacks Inc.); Mary Bultemeier (Compassion Pregnancy Center of LaGrange); Jane Kauffman (Blessings in a Backpack); Samantha Davis-Kania (LaGrange County Habitat for Humanity); Ryan Riegsecker (Blue Gate Hospitality / Shipshewana’s Lights of Joy); Brian Lambright (Shipshewana Trading Place / Shipshewana’s Lights of Joy); Amanda Montague (Elijah Haven); and Debra Seman (The Arc of LaGrange County). Not available for photo was LaGrange County Night to Shine.
SHIPSHEWANA — Shipshewana hosted a record number of visitors to its display of holiday light scenes this past holiday season, allowing organizers to donate $7,000 to local nonprofits.
Shipshewana’s Lights of Joy featured more than 2 million LED Christmas lights displayed in a 1.5 mile long symphony of light scenes. With the help of those who visited help, Shipshewana’s Lights of Joy was able to give back more than ever to local organizations making a difference in the local community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.