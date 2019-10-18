ELKHART — Shepherd’s Cove will be hosting a garage sale benefit this weekend. The clothing pantry will open its doors for the seventh annual Name-Your-Price Garage Sale Fundraiser from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday.
All stock on the floor will be available for this event including clothing, household items, toys, books, tapes and CD’s and knickknacks. There are also many new and in-the-original-packaging items. The furniture and large baby item selection is also included, but only fair market price is expected for those items. In addition, there will be a craft and bake sale in the lobby.
Proceeds from the sale will help pay for the new roof and to keep the doors open. The roof on the donated building is in need of extensive repairs, and three years ago a new roof was put on at a cost of $104,000. The loan for the new roof is due by December and a balance of $47,000 remains.
Ongoing fundraisers are planned to reach that goal. Shepherd’s Cove is also hosting a Hacienda Gives Back Fiesta night on Tuesday at the Elkhart Hacienda. Token coupons can be downloaded online or picked up at the Name Your Price sale.
“We have been very blessed with donations this year,” said executive director Sharlee Morain. “With those, we can both help families in need, and also raise money to keep our doors open.”
The Shepherd’s Cove Clothing Pantry is supplied by donations and distributes to families in need.
Clients may come once a month and shop for as much as they need for free. There is no income verification but a picture ID is required. Clients may only get one piece of furniture a year, but an ID and Social Security Card is required for that.
Because of the generous giving of the community, donations are by appointment only, organizers said. Donors can call 574-226-0261 to arrange a drop-off time. Only children’s clothing, personal care items and new items for the Christmas program are being accepted. Shepherd’s Cove is located at 347 W. Lusher Ave.
