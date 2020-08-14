ELKHART — Shepherd’s Cove clothing pantry will open Wednesday, Aug. 19, with restrictions to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, organizers of the charity said.
The doors will open at 5 p.m. and shopping will be from 6 to 7:30 p.m.
Only 50 clients will be allowed to shop each session. They will be separated into two groups of 25 at a time and each will have 45 minutes to shop. Masks will be required and no children under 18 are allowed to enter. Social distancing must also be followed.
“We realize the need in our community, and want to provide a safe and comfortable shopping experience for our clients, however, you will be shopping at your own risk,” said Tammy Smith, executive director. “Please be respectful of the new rules that were put in place to keep everyone safe. We are looking forward to serving the community again.”
Clients may come in once a month and shop for free. There is no income verification but a picture ID is required. Clients may also choose one piece of furniture a year, but an ID and Social Security card is required for that. Each shopping trip, clients will have the opportunity to fill two banana boxes and their blue shopping basket with items level to the top, plus two large items that will not fit.
Hours of operation for the season have changed to give more options to clients.
Shopping dates are the first, third and fourth Wednesday of the month. Doors open at 5 p.m. and check-in is from 5 to 6 p.m. with shopping from 6 to 7:30 p.m. “Bonus Wednesday” is Sept. 30, plus every Friday of the month doors open at 10 a.m. and check-in is from 10 to 11 a.m. with shopping will be from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Also the second Saturday of each month, the doors open at 10 a.m. and check-in is from 10 to 11 a.m. with shopping from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Groups or individuals wishing to volunteer may contact organizers during operating hours at 574-226-0261 or via email at shepherdscove@hotmail.com.
The Shepherd’s Cove Clothing Pantry is supplied by donations and distributes to families in need. It is located at 347 W. Lusher Ave., Elkhart.
The donation area in the rear will be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays starting Thursday, Aug. 20. Donors should ring the doorbell and someone will come and assist you with your donation of gently used items. Children’s clothing and personal care items are always a special need. TVs are no longer accepted. Donors may also call and make an appointment for dropoffs not in this time frame.
The Shepherd’s Cove Clothing Pantry, Inc. is an all volunteer organization and serves over 400 families per month. More information is available at www. shepherds-cove.org or on Facebook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.