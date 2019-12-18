ELKHART — Seventy-five seniors received two full boxes of food to prepare their holiday dinners this year, courtesy of the Council on Aging of Elkhart County and Knights of Columbus in Elkhart.
The 150 boxes, given away outside the Council on Aging office at the Train Depot in Elkhart, included a fresh ham and bread.
Organizers said recipients were selected from the Council on Aging client base along with seniors who are in need in the community.
Mayor-elect Rod Roberson stopped by to chat with volunteers and those receiving the holiday boxes.
Council on Aging CEO David Toney said many of the seniors receiving these boxes live off less than $10,000 annually – about $834 a month.
“This was a welcoming event and the recipients were very grateful for this additional food that they wouldn’t have if not for this valuable program,” Toney said.
