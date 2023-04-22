ELKHART — Anabaptist Mennonite Biblical Seminary (AMBS) will hold its 2023 Commencement Service from 3 to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, April 29, in the Chapel of the Sermon on the Mount on the AMBS campus. The public has been invited to attend in person or via livestream at ambs.edu/graduation.
The service will honor 20 candidates for graduation who are completing degrees and certificates. Eight will earn a Master of Arts: Theology and Global Anabaptism; six will earn a Master of Divinity; and three will earn a Master of Arts: Theology and Peace Studies. Three students will receive a Graduate Certificate in Theological Studies.
