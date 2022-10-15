Last week I conjured up my favorite aunt, Manuella, when I agreed to cook tomato sauce for about 20 friends on a Tuesday night downtown. I knew it would take most of a day to slowly simmer a potful and hand roll four dozen meatballs but it’s actually somewhat relaxing in a weird, repetitive way. They are never perfectly round but close to the same golf ball size, which adds to their homemade charm.
You see, my aunt Manuella ran the kitchen at the Sons of Italy hall in a small town near Pittsburgh where I was born. We moved away when I was quite young, but my summers there visiting are some of my most precious memories. It was a private club with a small window quite high in the door. Members had to be buzzed in after one of my uncles, who bartended, recognized them.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.