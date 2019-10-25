ELKHART — Ethos Innovation Center is hosting a two-day Science Spooktacular this weekend with more than 50 science activities for all ages.
The event is from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the center, 1025 N. Michigan Ave., Elkhart. Admission is $5 per person.
Activities include two escape rooms, Silly Safaris animal shows, Star Lab shows, GEARS Robotics demonstrations and food vendors.
