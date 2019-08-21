GOSHEN — Volunteers and staff with Greencroft Communities Foundation are planning the 30th annual Thelma A. Schrock Homestead Golf Outing to raise funds for the facility located on the Greencroft Goshen campus.
The Thelma A. Schrock Homestead provides part- or full-time activities, care and companionship five days per week in a home-like setting for up to 12 adults at a time.
Greencroft Goshen provides this program for those who are unable to stay at home alone because of memory loss or other illnesses. This “day family” experience aims to increase mental function, maintain independence, and enhance the self-esteem of clients. It also provides a significant break for caregivers by offering respite and an opportunity to take care of their own responsibilities and interests.
Proceeds from the golf outing supplement the cost of day-to-day operations and provide scholarships for those who need help covering the hourly fee. No person needing this type of care will be turned away due to an inability to pay, thanks to the golfers, sponsors and volunteers who participate in the outing.
In addition to underwriting the operations of the Homestead, accumulated proceeds from past years will finance a much-needed upgrade and expansion of the facilities and programs over the course of the next year.
This year’s event will be held on Monday, Sept. 9, at Elcona Country Club in Bristol. The morning flight tees off at 8:15 a.m. and the afternoon flight begins at 1:15 p.m. Anyone interested in golfing or volunteering can contact Missy Kauffman Schrock, director of giving, at 574-537-4708, or foundation@greencroft.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.