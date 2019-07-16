School uniforms available at Shepherd's Cove

ELKHART — It’s not too early to start thinking about school clothes, and Shepherd’s Cove Clothing Pantry is able to help in a new way this year. Due to a donation from Feed the Children, the organization will have school uniform clothing available this summer.
Thirteen pallets of new uniforms arrived and are being sorted and put on the floor. Clients can come in to see if the sizes and colors they need are available. If they don’t see what they like, the should come back the following month to see a new selection, organizers said.
“It’s awesome that these organizations are doing this; it’s definitely needed,” said Rodney Dale, Elkhart School Board member at-large. “Right now, Roosevelt STEAM Academy is the only school to require uniform dress codes and it is situated close to Shepherd’s Cove, so this can really help.”
“We always feel blessed when we receive donations from Feed the Children,” said Sharlee Morain, executive director, “and this is a special need that is under-addressed. I am so grateful that between us we can fill this need.”
“At this time, we have unpacked and hung red, navy and white polo shirts, and navy and khaki slacks” she said. “We have sizes small through extra large. but we are still going through them. It’s going to take a bit. We’re not sure what treasures we will find.”
The Shepherd’s Cove Clothing Pantry is supplied by donations and distributes those donations to families as needed. Clients may come in once a month and shop for as much as they need for free. No income verification or ID is required, although organizers say this can make the check-in process a little easier.
One piece of furniture a year is also provided to clients, but an ID and Social Security card are required.
Donations are accepted all year, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, at the back of the building. Children’s clothing is generally in great demand.
Shepherd’s Cove is located at 347 W. Lusher Ave., Elkhart.
The Shepherd’s Cove Clothing Pantry Inc. is an all-volunteer organization and serves over 400 families per month. More information is available at www.shepherds-cove.org or the organization’s Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.