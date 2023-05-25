Scholarship winners

Caleb Becker (middle), a 2023 Fairfield High School graduate, and Aidan Ganger (right), a home school graduate, are awarded four-year, $1,000 per year scholarships by Paul Penrose, vice president and chief financial officer at New Paris Telephone, doing business as NPTech. Becker will attend Michigan Tech studying electrical engineering and Ganger will attend Purdue University to study game development. The scholarship is given in memory of past employees, directors and shareholders. Becker is the son of Jason and Vicki Becker and Ganger is the son of Tony and Leslie Ganger.

 Photo provided

