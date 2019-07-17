Scavenger hunt lets visitors explore museum in a new way

BRISTOL — The Elkhart County Historical Museum will host a scavenger hunt Saturday.
The event will run through normal museum hours of operation, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and is free with general visitation to the museum.
Visiting the museum, guests will be given a scavenger hunt form. The form will contain a series of clues and questions to answer as participants look through the exhibits.
“We think that this will allow our visitors to experience the museum in a different way,” said Curator of Education Patrick McGuire. “Our intent is for visitors to keep an eye out and look for specific things as they tour the museum.”
Some questions deal with a particular exhibit label that deals with the early history of the county. Others ask visitors to identify a maker of a particular tool.
“It is just a great way for adults and children to visit the museum and enhance their visit by keeping an open eye and attention to detail,” McGuire said.
The Elkhart County Historical Museum is at 304 W. Vistula St., Bristol. More information: 574-848-4322
