GOSHEN — Spice up your meals and add flavor to your foods with herbs and spices. Cooking with herbs and spices is a fun and easy way to diversify meals in a healthy way. Learn about popular spices and herbs, flavor combinations, and how to prepare them.
This free, educational program will be presented by Karen Richey, Purdue University Extension Educator in Health & Human Sciences in Marshall County. This program is being offered at 1 p.m. Nov. 18, at the Purdue Extension Elkhart County office located on the Elkhart County 4-H Fairgrounds and also via Zoom.
