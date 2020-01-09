SOUTH BEND — Goshen native Jordon Hodges has released his next feature film and the community is invited to attend a local premiere.
Like his 2014 production, “Sand Castles,” his newest movie, “Shade Shepherd’ takes place and was filmed in northern Indiana.
“I was in Los Angeles for 10 years,” the actor/co-writer said, “But when you write, you write what you know. What I know is the midwest Indiana.”
The film was co-written with Chris Faulisi, who is credited with more than 20 movies and short films, and is director of “Shade Shepherd.”
On his decision to shoot the movie in northern Indiana and southern Michigan, Hodges said that he loves the scenery of the area.
“Sand Castles” was shot in the fall, while “Shade Shepherd’s” dark plot takes place in the springtime.
The film’s producer is Brett Baker, who has been seen in “13 Reasons Why,” the “Roots” mini-series, “Salem” and “Identity Thief.”
He also has a role in the film along with more than a dozen local actors including WSBT-TV news reporter Ed Ernstes, Jonathan Helmuth, Elkhart native actor, producer and CEO and founder of Pinball Run Films and Middlebury native Justin Riegsecker in his film premiere and Goshen resident and River Bend Film Festival entertainment coordinator Carrie Lee Bland.
Almost half the crew of the film was from the Michiana area, while the other half is from Los Angeles.
“We’ve got quite a bit of people who make small appearances,” Hodges said.
The story takes place in 1987. Hodges plays a psychiatrist with a pregnant wife, trying to help his older brother, played by Randy Spence (who was also his uncle in “Sandcastles”) and has been in “House of Cards,” ‘Turn,” “Washington Spies” and “Halt and Catch Fire”.
“My older brother (in the film) is a very much down on his luck kind of guy,” he explained. “He’s wanted for murder and I decide to help him escape to the Canadian border.”
Hodges, a Northridge High School Class of 2005 graduate, wouldn’t offer any additional information on the plot, stating that he “couldn’t really say without giving a few things away.”
“It’s kind of complicated,” he said, adding that the film is multi-genre, with adventure, drama and thriller points throughout.
Hodges said that originally he’d wanted to venture into the woods and shoot somewhat randomly, but once Faulisi entered the project, the plot took a complex turn.
“I always wanted to tell stories about families and the struggles of families,” Hodges continued. “It’s just a way for me to make sense out of our lives and to transform it into my heart.”
Hodges hadn’t planned to be in the film business growing up.
Attending Indiana University South Bend, he was taking an extra class in order to remain full-time and be eligible for financial aid. An acting class required him to do an audition for a local theatre production. He booked the role and found himself falling for the craft.
Shortly after the performance, Hodges dropped out of college and moved to Chicago to begin acting, writing and producing regularly. He’s been working in the industry for nearly 12 years now.
The “Shade Shepherd’s” world premiere was at the Newport Beach Film Festival in April and negotiations have begun for distribution sometime in 2020 with several online platforms.
A local premiere will take place at 7 p.m. Jan. 18 at AMC 16 in South Bend.
There will be a red carpet for photo opportunities beginning at 6:45 p.m., along with a question and answer session with the actors and filmmakers following the showing at 9:10 p.m.
The movie begins at 7:30 p.m.
Tickets are $19 per person at www.theshadeshepherd.com/indiana.
