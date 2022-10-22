ELKHART — The Salvation Army of Elkhart will launch the 2022 Red Kettle Campaign on Wednesday, Nov. 2, at the Salvation Army Corps building, 300 N. Main St.
Refreshments will be served at 10:45 a.m. Beginning at 11 a.m., The Tree Of Lights Christmas Campaign and Kettle-Kickoff program will feature local dignitaries and Salvation Army leaders, and the 2022 campaign goal will be announced.
