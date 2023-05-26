Ryan’s Place gala benefits grieving children and families

GOSHEN — Ryan’s Place, a non-profit organization that provides support services to grieving children and families, raised over $220,000 at its annual gala on Friday, May 19, at the RV Hall of Fame in Elkhart.
The event was attended by over 260 people, including community leaders, business owners and families who have been served by Ryan’s Place.
