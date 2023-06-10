Ruthmere to host Goshen College Piano Camp recital

ELKHART — Ruthmere and Goshen College are once again collaborating for the cultural and musical enrichment of young musicians.
Ruthmere has invited the students of the Summer Goshen College Piano Camp to experience the legacy of our regional community by performing on the grand piano in the Ruthmere Game Room on Wednesday, June 14.
