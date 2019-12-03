Ruthmere sponsors 'Christmas by Design'

ELKHART — A special year is being planned for the 2019 Ruthmere Holiday Season “Christmas by Design.”
Ruthmere will showcase nine of Elkhart County’s local artistic talents who have been invited to decorate a room at Ruthmere Mansion for the holidays.
Visitors will be given the opportunity to vote for their favorite room. The designer whose room receives the most votes will be awarded $1,000 to donate to their favorite local non-profit charity.
Holiday tours are available through Dec. 29. Tours are on the hour 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday thorugh Saturday and from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday. The Ruthmere Museum Campus will be closed Dec. 23, 24, 25 and 26.
Local designers participating in the contest are 820 Antiques, Black Crow on Main, Garber’s Interior Design, Master Automotive Inc., Antiques on Beardsley, Andrew Skipper, Matzke’s Floral, Sweet Water Interiors and Camille’s of Bristol.
The Ruthmere Mansion is at 302 E. Beardsley Ave. More information is available at www.ruthmere.org.
