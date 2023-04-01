ELKHART — Ruthmere is hosting a Free Family Sunday on April 2. Tours will take place at no charge from 1 to 4 p.m. with the last tour beginning 15 to 20 minutes before 4 p.m.

The public is invited to view the 1910 Beaux-Arts home of Albert and Elizabeth Beardsley for free.

— TRUTH STAFF

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.