ELKHART — Ruthmere will host its second annual Ceramic & Pottery Fair from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, July 23, on the grounds of the historic mansion, 302 E. Beardsley Ave.
Eleven potters are scheduled to participate. Taking place alongside Ruthmere’s Coffee on the Piazza program, this free event allows guests to shop, watch a pottery demonstration and admire the art while maybe also grabbing a cup of free coffee and listening to some music. The event is sponsored by Jack and Karen Cittadine.
