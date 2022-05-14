ELKHART — Ruthmere Museum will celebrate the premiere of “Downton Abbey: A New Era” with a preparty and viewing event on Saturday, May 21.
A reception begins at 1 p.m. with a buffet, champagne toast and maybe a game or two to prepare guests for the movie. Ruthmere has booked an entire auditorium at the AMC Classic 14 theater on Cassopolis Street to view the new film immediately following the party. The matinee is scheduled for 3 p.m., allowing guests plenty of time to make the most of their Saturday evening.
