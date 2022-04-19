Winston Choi

Winston Choi

 Photo provided

ELKHART — Ruthmere is premiering a new Spring Concert Series in 2022.

Due to the popularity of the museum’s Fall Concert Series, Ruthmere’s Concert Committee has developed an all-new series of concerts to keep the music flowing all year long.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.