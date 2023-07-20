Rubber Ducky Derby returns

More than 1,000 rubber ducks will float down the Elkhart River next Thursday during July’s ArtWalk in downtown Elkhart. The 2023 Rubber Ducky Derby is a fundraiser for Premier Arts, which organizes the ArtWalk.

 Elkhart Truth file photo

ELKHART — Hundreds of rubber ducks will make a splash as the Rubber Ducky Derby returns downtown for a second year.

The derby will be held at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, July 27, during the monthly ArtWalk, hosted by Premier Arts.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.