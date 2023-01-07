GOSHEN — Goshen Center for Cancer Care has joined a national effort to highlight the importance of regular screenings for cervical cancer during Cervical Cancer Awareness Month in January.
Two tests help prevent cervical cancer or find early signs of disease when more treatment options are available. A Pap test looks for changes in cells of the cervix that can lead to cancer if left untreated. The HPV test looks for signs of the human papillomavirus, the primary cause of nearly all cervical cancers.
