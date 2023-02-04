ELKHART — The Elkhart Rotary Club is now accepting grant applications through April 1.
As part of its mission of “Service above Self,” the Elkhart Rotary Club provides an opportunity for financial support for programs and services benefiting the Elkhart County community. Requests for grants will be accepted by email until April 1, and normally range from $500 to $1,000. However, applications of exceptional merit requesting larger amounts may be considered.
