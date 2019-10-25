ELKHART — The new E3 Robotics Center in Elkhart is hosting Marvelous Metals, a STEM Fest event sponsored nationally by ACS: Chemistry for Life, a division of the American Chemical Society, and National Chemistry Week.
This one-day event is from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at That Church on the Rise, on Elkhart’s north side, 28082 C.R. 4.
Admission is free with over 20 STEM activities for participants of all ages. Special activities or crafts will also be available for 1 to 3 tickets at a price of $1 each. Topics designed to entice students of all ages include robots, green screen adventures, Hall of Heroes figures, plus a silent auction, pet adoptions and vendors. Concessions include pulled pork, hot dogs, nachos, chips and beverages.
According to Brian Boehler, E3’s executive director, the E3 Robotics Center is offering educational support for schools, teachers, coaches and mentors looking for STEM-based training. STEM is an acronym for science, technology, engineering and mathematics. The center continues to look for local events to host for the growing number of teams within this region at the same standards it created for events over the past 10-plus years as a part of the ETHOS program, organizers said.
“Our mission at the E3 Robotics Center Inc. is to provide youth robotics programs to students K-12 and to focus on Exploration, Education and Engagement for students and for the community as we move forward as a federally approved 501(c)(3) non-profit organization,” Boehler said.
More information on E3 Robotics or STEM Fest is available from Boehler at 574-612-2484, online at bboehler@e3robotics.org or www.facebook.com/E3RoboticsCenter.
– Truth Staff
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.