Daryl Miller (as Don, center) writes a postcard as Cat Kristoff and Adam Meehan (in multiple character roles) provide commentary, in a scene from Elkhart Civic Theatre’s production of "Leaving Iowa," opening Sept. 8 at the Bristol Opera House.
TOP LEFT: Daryl Miller (as Don, center) writes a postcard as Cat Kristoff and Adam Meehan (in multiple character roles) provide commentary, in a scene from Elkhart Civic Theatre’s production of “Leaving Iowa,” opening Sept. 8 at the Bristol Opera House. ABOVE: Mary Miller Hochstedler (Mom), Patrick Farran (Dad), Madeline Kauffman Hurst (Sis) and Daryl Miller (Don) rehearse a scene from Elkhart Civic Theatre’s production of “Leaving Iowa,” opening Sept. 8 at the Bristol Opera House.
Daryl Miller (as Don, center) writes a postcard as Cat Kristoff and Adam Meehan (in multiple character roles) provide commentary, in a scene from Elkhart Civic Theatre’s production of "Leaving Iowa," opening Sept. 8 at the Bristol Opera House.
Photo provided/Dave Dufour
TOP LEFT: Daryl Miller (as Don, center) writes a postcard as Cat Kristoff and Adam Meehan (in multiple character roles) provide commentary, in a scene from Elkhart Civic Theatre’s production of “Leaving Iowa,” opening Sept. 8 at the Bristol Opera House. ABOVE: Mary Miller Hochstedler (Mom), Patrick Farran (Dad), Madeline Kauffman Hurst (Sis) and Daryl Miller (Don) rehearse a scene from Elkhart Civic Theatre’s production of “Leaving Iowa,” opening Sept. 8 at the Bristol Opera House.
BRISTOL — “Leaving Iowa,” a comedy by Tim Clue and Spike Manton, opens Sept. 8 for a two-weekend run at Elkhart Civic Theatre’s Bristol Opera House, underwritten by Indiana Trust.
Called “a comedy with a surprisingly deep soul … simultaneously hilarious and touching,” “Leaving Iowa” portrays Don Browning’s journey to return his father’s ashes to his childhood home, only to discover that Grandma’s house is now a grocery store.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.