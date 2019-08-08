Riverfest theme: 'Livin' in the Stream'

MIDDLEBURY — The 10th anniversary of Middlebury’s Riverfest, scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 24, at Riverbend Park, promises something for everyone.
One of the more popular activities is the fish-shocking demonstration by the City of Elkhart Environmental Division. Fish are temporarily stunned, brought to shore, talked about, and then released back into the water to swim away unharmed. There are also live animal presentations by Indiana Wild and Nature Discovery.
As in previous years there will be a free drawing for a kayak, and free kayak rides on the Little Elkhart River will be available.
New this year is the “Regatta of Recyclables.” Participants are asked to build a toy boat between 10 a.m. and noon from recyclable materials, which will be provided. Then they how far and fast their boat can go downriver. All boats will be removed from the water at the end of the regatta.
Also, there will be opportunities to meet the Riverfest mascot, “Mrs. Splash.”
A new book in Trail Tales ties into the theme of Riverfest. Participants in this activity follow the trail to read the story and end up at the “Imagination Log.” There will also be tents set up for many local groups and individuals who are providing information to help enjoy and protect the waterways.
The Ethos “Science-to-Go” bus will be on site again this year with crafts for children including painting, building a bug house or making a nature journal.
Lunch and snacks will be available for purchase. Lunch is provided by King’s BBQ, and Dips on the Vine will have three flavors of ice cream for dessert.
Because this is the 10th anniversary, organizers decided to add an evening program.
Riverfest runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., but in the evening, the parks department will host “Riverfest at Dusk.”
It will include a live owl presentation by the Lake Milton Raptor Center. Steve Shantz will talk about telescopes and how he built one. And once it gets dark enough, the Michiana Astronomical Society will set up telescopes to view the stars. If the weather cooperates, guests should be able to view Jupiter and Saturn.
Riverfest at Dusk starts at 7:30 p.m.
All events, activities and crafts are free of charge.
More information is available at www.middleburyin.com or by searching for Middlebury Riverfest on Facebook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.