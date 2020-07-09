ELKHART — The second Upper St. Joseph River Charity Poker Run is scheduled for noon to 8 p.m. Saturday.
Hosted by the St. Joseph River Association and the River Rats committee, the event allows boaters to purchase poker “hands” from local restaurants in amounts ranging from $25 to $100. Clues provided to participants will lead them to decorated homes along the river where they can collect their playing cards on the day of the event.
