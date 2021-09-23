ELKHART — Volunteers worked with the Elkhart Environmental Center (EEC) and staff from the city Parks and Public Works departments on Saturday to clean up sections of the Elkhart River as part of the EEC’s annual river cleanup event.
Some started as early as 8:30 a.m. to canoe from the EEC to American Park to clean up the long stretch of river in between. More volunteers joined in from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. to clean up the river and riverbank around American Park.
