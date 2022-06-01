Residents invited to tour bison ranch

ELKHART — The Elkhart County Park’s Department is sponsoring an adventure tour to Cook’s Bison Ranch in Wolcottville.
Participants will discover the rich history of our largest North American land animal, the American bison. A tour in a covered wagon will allow visitors to feed and pet these magnificent behemoths in their environment.
