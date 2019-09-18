Residents invited to scan old photos

MIDDLEBURY — Residents are encouraged to help preserve and share memories of the area by bringing family photos and other pictures of people, places and things for a “Scan-a-thon” at the Middlebury Community Historical Museum.
Photos will be scanned on site and will not leave your possession, organizers said. They will be used to populate a searchable Indiana database compiled by Indiana Album, a nonprofit organization.
The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, at the museum, 301 W. Bristol St. There is no charge for this event.
According to its brochure, Indiana Album Inc. is a community-submitted digital archive of Indiana-related items that have been lingering in albums, attics and basements throughout the state. Following library standards, archivists create scans and catalog records of historic documents and visual images (photos, snapshots, maps, tintypes, postcards, drawings, etc.) in the following categories: architecture, houses/farms, churches, schools, street scenes, rural life, urban development, transportation, events, people doing interesting things, well-known or interesting people, clubs and organizations, Indiana pioneers, social history, businesses, construction and industry.
The scans and catalog records are searchable in an online catalog (www.indianaalbum.com) through the Indiana State Library’s Indiana Memory database (digital.library.in.gov), and included in the Digital Public Library of America (dp.la). Users include genealogists, historians, authors, preservationists, journalists, bloggers and students of all ages.
Indiana Album encourages the public to use the online images for free for personal, educational, and non-commercial purposes. The project is financially supported by donations, sponsorship, grants and the sale of prints and high-resolution scans for publication and commercial use.
Pictures of all Indiana areas are welcome since it’s an Indiana database, not just Middlebury.
More information about his and other events is available at www.middleburythenandnow.org
