ELKHART — Relay For Life of St. Joseph/Elkhart Counties will be held Saturday and Sunday at the Moose Family Center in Elkhart, 1500 C.R. 6, Elkhart, across the street from the Elkhart Airport.
Relay For Life is one of the world’s largest peer-to-peer fundraising events to save lives from cancer. For over 35 years, communities across the world have come together to honor and remember loved ones and take action for lifesaving change. Funds raised through Relay For Life directly support research, education, advocacy, and service for cancer patients and their families.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.