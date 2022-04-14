ELKHART — Sheriff Jeff Siegel is inviting Elkhart County students who are enrolled in the seventh and eighth grades to register and attend this year’s law enforcement leadership camps held in June.
Sponsored by the Indiana Sheriff’s Association, students will have the opportunity to meet law enforcement professionals and learn about law enforcement through displays, career oriented classes, leadership skills, an obstacle course, swimming, marching and other recreational activities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.