GOSHEN — Students 8 to 14 are invited to join Goshen Theater Drama Club’s three-week summer camp focusing on fine arts learning, fun and performance. Participants learn about theater, design, storytelling, history and teamwork.

Classes are held at the newly renovated Goshen Theater from June 20 to July 8 with a showcase performance at noon July 9.

