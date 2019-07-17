GOSHEN — The third annual Cornhole Tournament returns to downtown Goshen for the Aug. 2 First Fridays celebration.
Plenty of tournament spots are available, organizers say. However, players need to assess both their skill level and how much they really want to win.
“This year we have two levels of competition in the tournament,” said Adrienne Nesbitt, event director for Eyedart Creative Studio, which coordinates First Fridays. “For those looking to have a fun, relaxing night with their friends while perhaps visiting our beer tent, we recommend the For Fun category. For those with more of a competitive streak or more experience in the world of kicking butt and taking names, we recommend the For Glory category.”
Competition will take place in the 100 block of East Washington Street. In addition to the tournament, there will be food, games, a mechanical bull, a fashion show, and performances by Lalo Cura and Los Ortega.
More information about this and other upcoming local events is available at DowntownGoshen.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.