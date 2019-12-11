ELKHART — The Elkhart Salvation Army has signed up nearly 100 more families this year for Christmas assistance compared to last year, but the number of people willing to fill their Red Ribbon personal care baskets, which are given out to every assisted family at Christmas, are less than last year.
Additionally, as of Monday, the Elkhart Salvation Army reported raising only about 25% of its Red Kettle goal.
With a week until the Elkhart Salvation Army is set to help almost 500 families with Christmas toys, personal care items and food, the organization said it is short on donations for its Red Ribbon personal care baskets. These baskets are often the most cherished part of a families Christmas assistance from The Salvation Army, organizers said.
Red Ribbon Baskets are white laundry baskets filled with personal care and household items that those in need are unable to purchase with food stamps. The baskets are filled with items such as laundry detergent, soap, toothpaste, toilet paper and first aid supplies. The laundry baskets and supplies are all wrapped together with a big red ribbon.
These baskets have traditionally always been filled by members of the community who check out a baskets from The Salvation Army and fill it with the needed items. Eighty Red Ribbon baskets still sit empty at The Salvation Army, waiting to be checked out by donors. If members of the community can’t help fill the remaining baskets, Salvation Army leaders said, the group will be forced to spend funds they hadn’t planned on using to fill them.
Added to this challenge, the Elkhart Salvation Army’s Red Kettle drive is running behind, having raised only 25% of its goal with 14 days left to ring bells.
“Our Red Ribbon baskets have always been something extra we’ve provided to the families we serve at Christmas,” said Capt. Shawn DeBaar, corps officer of the Elkhart Salvation Army. “They have been something The Salvation Army hasn’t had to directly purchase ourselves due to the generosity of our community who has filled all these baskets each year. We are hoping that this week our community will help us fill these remaining 80 baskets which are a reflection of the extra families we saw come to us for help this Christmas.”
Red Ribbon Baskets can be checked out by this Friday from The Salvation Army, 300 N. Main St., Elkhart, and can be filled with all the needed supplies for about $65, DeBaar said.
