Reading Invasion returns to Middlebury Library

MIDDLEBURY — The second annual Reading Invasion comes to Middlebury Community Public Library on Saturday as a way to promote literacy.
Participants can come to the South Lawn any time between 1 and 3 p.m. and bring something to read and a chair or a blanket. Readers can stay for a while or for the whole two hours to show the community that “everyone likes to read, whether it’s a book, magazine, comic book or on an electronic device,” organizers said.
This event is intended for both children and adults.
The library will be open for anyone who needs to obtain a library card or check out reading material.
Last year’s event suffered from cool, gray, drizzly weather, but if that happens again, the event will be moved indoors to the library where it’s warm, dry and comfortable.
This event is sponsored by Middlebury Then and Now and the Middlebury Community Public Library. Information about this and other events is available at www.middleburythenandnow.org.
